San Jose brings losing streak into game against Seattle

Seattle Kraken (32-38-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-45-10, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks will try to stop a four-game skid when they play the Seattle Kraken.

San Jose has a 4-13-3 record in Pacific Division play and a 20-45-10 record overall. The Sharks have gone 10-14-5 in one-goal games.

Seattle has a 32-38-6 record overall and a 10-10-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have gone 30-6-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Kraken won 6-2 in the last meeting. Brandon Montour led the Kraken with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 28 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has four goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Jaden Schwartz has 23 goals and 23 assists for the Kraken. Kaapo Kakko has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.4 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Kraken: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press