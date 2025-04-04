San Diego FC faces the Seattle Sounders in conference play

Seattle Sounders FC (1-2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. San Diego FC (3-1-2, third in the Western Conference)

San Diego; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Diego +126, Seattle +209, Draw +228; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego FC hosts the Seattle Sounders in Western Conference action.

San Diego is 3-1-1 against Western Conference opponents. San Diego is fifth in the Western Conference giving up only six goals.

The Sounders are 1-2-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Sounders are second in the MLS with 34 shots on goal, averaging 5.7 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Dreyer has three goals and one assist for San Diego. Onni Valakari has two goals and three assists.

Jordan Morris has scored three goals for the Sounders. Albert Rusnak has two goals and three assists.

SEASON SO FAR: San Diego: Averaging 1.7 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.0 goal per game.

Sounders: Averaging 1.3 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 7.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Diego: Andres Reyes (injured), Marcus Ingvartsen (injured).

Sounders: Pedro De La Vega (injured), Paul Arriola (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press