Houston Dynamo seek first victory of the season, host Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (3-3-0, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (0-4-2, 14th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +140, LAFC +184, Draw +226; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo seek their first victory of the season when they host Los Angeles FC.

The Dynamo are 0-3-1 against Western Conference opponents. The Dynamo are eighth in the Western Conference drawing 28 corner kicks, averaging 4.7 per game.

LAFC is 2-3-0 against Western Conference opponents. LAFC ranks 10th in the Western Conference allowing only nine goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amine Bassi has one goal for the Dynamo. Ezequiel Ponce has one goal and one assist.

David Emmanuel Martinez Morales has scored two goals for LAFC. Artem Hennadiiovych Smoliakov has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Dynamo: Averaging 0.7 goals, 2.0 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

LAFC: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Dynamo: Ethan Bartlow (injured), Jimmy Maurer (injured), Erik Sviatchenko (injured), Nelson Quinones (injured), Lawrence Ennali (injured), Andrew Tarbell (injured), Duane Holmes (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Marlon (injured), Olivier Giroud (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press