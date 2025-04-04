LA Galaxy seek first victory of the season, visit Real Salt Lake

LA Galaxy (0-4-2, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (2-4-0, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +109, Los Angeles +232, Draw +245; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy seek their first win of the season when they visit Real Salt Lake.

RSL is 2-4-0 in Western Conference games. RSL is eighth in the Western Conference with 24 shots on goal, averaging 4.0 per game.

The Galaxy are 0-3-2 against Western Conference opponents. The Galaxy have a 0-2-1 record in games they score a single goal.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diogo Goncalves has scored one goal for RSL. Ariath Piol has one goal.

Christian Ramirez has three goals for the Galaxy. Carlos Emiro Garces Torres has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: RSL: Averaging 0.8 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

Galaxy: Averaging 0.8 goals, 3.3 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Matthew Bell (injured), Zac MacMath (injured).

Galaxy: Lucas Sanabria (injured), Mauricio Cuevas (injured), Riqui Puig (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press