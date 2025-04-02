Liverpool beats Everton 1-0 to restore 12-point lead in the Premier League View Photo

Diogo Jota scored the goal that settled the Merseyside derby on Wednesday and kept Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge on track.

The Portugal international’s second-half strike sealed a 1-0 win at Anfield and restored Liverpool’s 12-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the standings.

With just eight games remaining this season, this was one of the biggest hurdles standing in the way of a record-equalling 20th English title for Arne Slot’s team. And it was Jota who came up with the decisive moment in the 57th minute when he twisted his way through the box and lashed a shot past Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Fourth-placed Manchester City was without the injured Erling Haaland but still beat Leicester 2-0 to stay one point ahead of Newcastle in the race for Champions League qualification. Newcastle, in fifth, beat Brentford 2-1.

Marcus Rashford scored again for Aston Villa in a 3-0 win at Brighton.

Bottom-club Southampton was denied only its third league win of the season when Matheus Franca scored in the second minute of stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Crystal Palace.

Ipswich did pick up a rare win — beating Bournemouth 2-1.

Test of nerve

Liverpool’s outstanding campaign has wobbled in recent weeks. Champions League elimination at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain was quickly followed by defeat to Newcastle in the English League Cup final.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s win over Fulham on Tuesday sparked the possibility that the Londoners could yet mount something of a title challenge.

Dropped points against a fast-improving Everton would only have fueled belief that the tension is beginning to hit Liverpool’s players at just the wrong time.

The home team survived two scares in the first half when Beto had a goal ruled out for offside and later struck the post after racing clear.

Liverpool took advantage through Jota’s first goal in his last 11 appearances.

Victory means Liverpool need just 13 more points to be confirmed champion.

