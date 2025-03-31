Pacific Division foes meet when Anaheim hosts San Jose

San Jose Sharks (20-44-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (32-33-8, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific Division foes meet when the Anaheim Ducks take on the San Jose Sharks.

Anaheim has gone 32-33-8 overall with an 8-11-1 record against the Pacific Division. The Ducks have committed 282 total penalties (3.9 per game) to rank seventh in league play.

San Jose has gone 20-44-9 overall with a 4-12-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks have allowed 274 goals while scoring 188 for a -86 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Ducks won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has 20 goals and 25 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

William Eklund has 17 goals and 37 assists for the Sharks. Mikael Granlund has scored four goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 3-7-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press