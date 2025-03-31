Los Angeles takes on Winnipeg after Kempe’s 2-goal showing

Winnipeg Jets (51-19-4, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (41-23-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings host the Winnipeg Jets after Adrian Kempe’s two-goal game against the San Jose Sharks in the Kings’ 8-1 win.

Los Angeles is 27-4-4 in home games and 41-23-9 overall. The Kings have gone 16-5-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Winnipeg is 51-19-4 overall and 23-13-0 in road games. The Jets have a 21-4-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams meet Tuesday for the third time this season. The Kings won the previous meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kempe has scored 31 goals with 29 assists for the Kings. Anze Kopitar has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 38 goals and 52 assists for the Jets. Alex Iafallo has scored four goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

Jets: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press