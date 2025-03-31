Antony Alves Santos, Felipe Mora propel Timbers to 3-1 victory over Dynamo

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Antony Alves Santos scored in each half, Felipe Mora added a goal and two assists, and the Portland Timbers defeated the Houston Dynamo 3-1 at Providence Park on Sunday.

Portland (3-2-1) jumped in front in the 6th minute when Mora took a pass from Santiago Moreno and scored for the second time this season and the 41st time in 105 career appearances. Moreno notched his second assist this season and his 37th in five seasons with the Timbers.

Houston (0-4-2) answered in the 12th minute, tying it when defender Franco Escobar used an assist from Jack McGlynn to score for the first time. Five of Escobar’s eight career goals have come in three seasons with the Dynamo. It was the second assist for the 20-year-old McGlynn, who totaled seven goals and 13 assists in four previous seasons with the Philadelphia Union.

The Timbers regained the lead in the 23rd minute when Mora set up Antony’s right-footed shot from the center of the box. Mora also had an assist when Antony scored an insurance goal in the 71st. It was Antony’s fourth goal and his 11th in 48 career appearances. Mora collected his first two assists of the campaign and has 17 in his career.

James Pantemis made the start in a second straight victory for the Timbers and did not have a save.

Rookie Blake Gillingham made his first career start and finished with eight saves for the Dynamo. The 22-year-old made his first appearance last week and played the final 23 minutes of a scoreless draw with the Sounders in Seattle after starter Jimmy Maurer was injured.

Houston along with the defending-champion Los Angeles Galaxy and Sporting Kansas City remain winless in the West.

The Dynamo host Los Angeles FC on Saturday. The Timbers play at Austin FC on Saturday.

