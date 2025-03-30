Lewandowski leads the way as Barcelona regains 3-point lead over Real Madrid

Lewandowski leads the way as Barcelona regains 3-point lead over Real Madrid View Photo

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona reestablished its three-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the Spanish league after beating Catalan rival Girona 4-1 on Sunday.

Robert Lewandowski added to his league-leading tally with two second-half goals.

Lewandowski has scored nine goals in his last nine league games and has 25 goals in total in the competition, three more than Madrid’s Kylian Mbappé.

Barcelona went in front with an own-goal by Girona defender Ladislav Krejci in the first half. Ferran Torres added the fourth goal for Barcelona in the final minutes at Montjuic stadium.

On Saturday, Madrid had moved level on points with Barcelona with a 3-2 victory over Leganes at home and third-placed Atletico Madrid dropped nine points off the lead following a 1-1 draw at Espanyol.

It was Barcelona’s sixth win in a row in all competitions, and 11th in its last 12 matches. Hansi Flick’s team is yet to lose in 20 games this year, with its last loss coming against Atletico in December.

Arnaut Danjuma scored early in the second half for Girona, which stayed in 13th place.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer