Union Berlin climbs away from Bundesliga relegation zone with 2-1 win in Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) — Andrej Ilić scored what proved to be the winner for Union Berlin to boost its Bundesliga survival hopes with a 2-1 win in Freiburg on Sunday.

Freiburg’s loss after seven games without defeat prevented it from getting closer to the Champions League qualification places. Freiburg remained three points behind fourth-placed Mainz ahead of Mainz’ game later at Borussia Dortmund. Only the top four qualify for Europe’s top competition.

Union came from behind as it moved eight points clear of Heidenheim in the relegation playoff spot.

Lucas Höler broke the deadlock in the 29th minute when Vincenzo Grifo got behind the Union defense to cross for the Freiburg forward.

But Rani Khedira replied straight away with a low shot inside the left post after Freiburg’s defense failed to deal with Christopher Trimmel’s cross.

Union remained more likely to score and Ilić duly made it 2-1 after the break with a header from Tim Skarke’s cross.

Freiburg ‘keeper Noah Atubolu – a potential future Germany goalkeeper – had to go off injured in the 58th after punching a clearance under pressure.

Union counterpart Frederik Rönnow preserved the visitors’ win by denying Grifo an equalizer.

Dortmund will be under pressure in its game later after losing its previous two games.

By CIARÁN FAHEY

AP Sports Writer