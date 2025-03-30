Ducks host the Maple Leafs after overtime victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (44-25-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (32-32-8, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -165, Ducks +139; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Anaheim Ducks after the Ducks beat the New York Rangers 5-4 in overtime.

Anaheim is 32-32-8 overall and 18-16-2 at home. The Ducks are 28-3-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Toronto has a 44-25-4 record overall and a 21-12-3 record on the road. The Maple Leafs have gone 41-3-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won the last matchup 3-2. Max Pacioretty scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has 20 goals and 25 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 22 goals and 68 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored nine goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press