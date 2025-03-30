Sharks face the Kings in Pacific Division action

San Jose Sharks (20-43-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (40-23-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -420, Sharks +325; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks take on the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup within the Pacific Division Sunday.

Los Angeles has a 9-8-2 record in Pacific Division play and a 40-23-9 record overall. The Kings have a 33-0-2 record when scoring three or more goals.

San Jose has gone 20-43-9 overall with a 4-11-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Sharks are 7-15-4 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

The teams meet Sunday for the fourth time this season. The Sharks won 7-2 in the last matchup. Macklin Celebrini led the Sharks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warren Foegele has scored 20 goals with 20 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Tyler Toffoli has 27 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has scored five goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press