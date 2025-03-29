San Jose takes on New York following shootout victory

New York Rangers (34-32-7, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (20-42-9, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -197, Sharks +163; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the San Jose Sharks after the Sharks took down the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in a shootout.

San Jose has a 12-22-2 record in home games and a 20-42-9 record overall. The Sharks have a 7-16-3 record when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

New York has gone 17-15-4 in road games and 34-32-7 overall. The Rangers have conceded 221 goals while scoring 217 for a -4 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won 3-2 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 27 goals and 20 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Adam Fox has seven goals and 47 assists for the Rangers. Artemi Panarin has scored four goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press