Toronto visits Los Angeles after Nylander’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-25-4, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (40-22-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Los Angeles Kings after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 6-5 shootout loss to the San Jose Sharks.

Los Angeles has gone 26-3-4 at home and 40-22-9 overall. The Kings have gone 16-5-1 in games they convert at least one power play.

Toronto is 43-25-4 overall and 20-12-3 in road games. The Maple Leafs are 40-3-2 in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won the last meeting 6-2. Bobby McMann scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 18 goals and 39 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 22 goals and 67 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored nine goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press