San Jose Earthquakes look to break losing streak in matchup with the Seattle Sounders

Seattle Sounders FC (1-2-2) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (2-3-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle +146, San Jose +167, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Earthquakes look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Seattle Sounders.

The Earthquakes went 6-25-3 overall and 4-12-1 at home last season. The Earthquakes scored 41 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 78.

The Sounders compiled a 16-9-9 record overall in 2024 while finishing 10-8-2 in road games. The Sounders averaged 1.5 goals on 4.6 shots on goal per game a season ago.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Earthquakes: Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Hernan Lopez Munoz (injured).

Sounders: Obed Vargas (injured), Reed Baker-Whiting (injured), Pedro De La Vega (injured), Nouhou Tolo (injured), Paul Arriola (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press