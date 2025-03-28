LA Galaxy seek first victory of the season, host Orlando City

Orlando City SC (2-2-1) vs. LA Galaxy (0-3-2)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Los Angeles +124, Orlando City SC +189, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy look for their first victory of the season when they host Orlando City.

The Galaxy put together a 19-8-7 record overall in the 2024 season while finishing 17-1-3 in home games. The Galaxy averaged 2.0 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game last season.

Orlando finished 15-12-7 overall and 8-7-3 on the road in the 2024 season. Orlando scored 59 goals last season, averaging 1.7 per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Galaxy: Lucas Sanabria (injured), Mauricio Cuevas (injured), Joseph Paintsil (injured), Riqui Puig (injured).

Orlando: Nicolas Santiago Rodriguez Calderon (injured), Favian Loyola (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press