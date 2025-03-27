Latest ‘Hunger Games’ novel has best ever opening for blockbuster series

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest “Hunger Games” novel sold more than 1.5 million copies worldwide during its first week, the biggest opening ever for Suzanne Collins’ blockbuster series.

“Sunrise on the Reaping” sold 1.2 million copies in the U.S alone, more than double the pace of its immediate predecessor, “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” and more than triple the number for “Mockingjay,” which came out in 2010. The new book was published March 18 to highly favorable reviews. Stores around the world held midnight parties.

“After nearly a year of anticipation, sales for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ have exceeded all expectations, as has the overwhelmingly positive critical and fan response to the book across the world,” Scholastic’s president, Ellie Berger, said in a statement released Thursday.

The five “Hunger Games” books have sold tens of millions of copies and have been the basis for a billion dollar movie franchise. The adaptation of “Sunrise on the Reaping” is scheduled for Nov. 20, 2026.