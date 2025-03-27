Ducks host the Rangers after Carlsson’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (34-32-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (31-32-8, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks host the New York Rangers after Leo Carlsson scored two goals in the Ducks’ 6-2 win against the Boston Bruins.

Anaheim has a 17-16-2 record in home games and a 31-32-8 record overall. The Ducks have a 27-3-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

New York is 34-32-6 overall and 17-15-3 on the road. The Rangers have a 28-10-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

The teams match up Friday for the second time this season. The Rangers won the last matchup 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 20 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 31 goals and 43 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Rangers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press