Daryl Watts scores 2 of Toronto’s 4 goals in the third period, and the Sceptres beat the Fleet 4-2

BOSTON (AP) — Daryl Watts scored two of Toronto’s four goals in the third period to increase her total to 10 on the season, and the Sceptres beat the Boston Fleet 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Toronto (12-2-5-7) has won five of its last six road games (4-1-0-1).

Boston (8-6-4-7) had its nine-game points streak come to an end in its return to Agganis Arena after debuting at the Boston University venue on March 8 in front of a sold-out crowd of 5,968.

Toronto scored two goals in 1 minute, 34 seconds in the third to take a 2-1 lead. Watts tied it at 1-all when she controlled the puck behind the net and sent it off goaltender Aerin Frankel’s skates. Hayley Scamurra added her first goal of the season on a deflection.

Renata Fast gave Toronto its third straight goal on a shot between the pads of Frankel to increase her league-lead to six goals by a defender.

After Hilary Knight scored her second goal of the game — and 15th of the season — for Boston, Watts added her second on a 5-on-3 power play with 3:34 left to seal it.

Each of the five games this season between the teams has been decided by multiple goals, with the winner scoring at least three goals in each. Toronto leads the league with nine multi-goal wins, followed by Boston with seven.

