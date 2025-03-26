Swiss racer Loic Meillard wins the giant slalom at the World Cup finals

Swiss racer Loic Meillard wins the giant slalom at the World Cup finals View Photo

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Swiss racer Loic Meillard held on to his first-run lead and cruised to a giant slalom win on a sun-splashed course Wednesday at the World Cup finals.

Meillard finished in a combined time of 2 minutes, 15.21 seconds on a warm day at Sun Valley. He held off Swiss teammate Marco Odermatt by 0.95 seconds, while Norwegian racer Henrik Kristoffersen finished third.

Odermatt entered the final giant slalom race of the season with a fourth straight GS title already wrapped up. Kristoffersen wound up second in the GS standings and Meillard’s performance vaulted him into third place.

It was Meillard’s fourth career World Cup GS win. He navigated the technical course to near perfection on a day when the temperature hovered around 48 degrees Fahrenheit (nearly 9 Celsius).

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer