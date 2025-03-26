Toronto visits San Jose after Nylander’s 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-25-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (19-42-9, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the San Jose Sharks after William Nylander’s two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Maple Leafs’ 7-2 win.

San Jose has a 19-42-9 record overall and an 11-22-2 record on its home ice. The Sharks have a 7-15-4 record in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Toronto is 43-25-3 overall and 20-12-2 on the road. The Maple Leafs have gone 16-4-2 in games decided by a goal.

The matchup Thursday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in a shootout in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 25 goals and 19 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

John Tavares has 32 goals and 33 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has five goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-5-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press