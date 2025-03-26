Los Angeles visits Colorado after Fiala’s 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (40-21-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (44-25-3, in the Central Division)

Denver; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche after Kevin Fiala’s two-goal game against the New York Rangers in the Kings’ 3-1 win.

Colorado has a 24-10-2 record at home and a 44-25-3 record overall. The Avalanche have scored 242 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fourth in league play.

Los Angeles is 40-21-9 overall and 14-18-5 on the road. The Kings are 16-5-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Avalanche won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Mikko Rantanen led the Avalanche with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 27 goals and 55 assists for the Avalanche. Valeri Nichushkin has seven goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Anze Kopitar has 18 goals and 39 assists for the Kings. Fiala has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.1 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Kings: 9-1-0, averaging 3.7 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press