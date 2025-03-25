Bruins take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Ducks

Boston Bruins (30-33-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-32-8, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins come into the matchup against the Anaheim Ducks after losing six games in a row.

Anaheim has a 30-32-8 record overall and a 16-16-2 record in home games. The Ducks have a -34 scoring differential, with 185 total goals scored and 219 allowed.

Boston has gone 11-21-3 on the road and 30-33-9 overall. The Bruins have committed 289 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank second in league play.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won 3-2 in overtime in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Frank Vatrano has 20 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has five goals over the last 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 25 goals and 14 assists for the Bruins. Marat Khusnutdinov has two goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Bruins: 2-7-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press