Rangers play the Kings after Brodzinski’s 2-goal showing

New York Rangers (34-31-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (39-21-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Los Angeles Kings after Jonny Brodzinski scored two goals in the Rangers’ 5-3 win against the Vancouver Canucks.

Los Angeles has a 25-3-4 record in home games and a 39-21-9 record overall. The Kings have a +28 scoring differential, with 202 total goals scored and 174 conceded.

New York is 34-31-6 overall and 17-14-3 in road games. The Rangers serve 8.6 penalty minutes per game to rank 10th in league play.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Kings won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warren Foegele has scored 20 goals with 19 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 31 goals and 43 assists for the Rangers. Brodzinski has scored three goals and added two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Rangers: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.9 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press