Brandon Vázquez, Jon Gallagher help Austin deal expansion-side San Diego first loss with 2-1 victory

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Brandon Vázquez and defender Jon Gallagher scored early goals, and Brad Stuver made them stand up as Austin FC handed expansion-side San Diego FC its first loss with a 2-1 victory at Q2 Stadium on Sunday.

Vázquez notched his first goal of the season with his new club, giving Austin (3-2-0) a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute. Vázquez scored 32 of his 36 career goals over the previous four seasons with FC Cincinnati. His first three netters came in seven starts and 32 appearances with Atlanta United. Diego Rubio picked up his first assist of the season and the 36th of his career on the score. Besard Sabovic snagged his first assist in his second start and fifth career appearance.

Gallagher stretched the lead to 2-0 when he took a pass from Owen Wolff and scored in the 19th minute. It was Gallagher’s 13th netter in five seasons with the club. He had four goals for Atlanta United in 2020. It was the third assist of the season for the 20-year-old Wolff and his 11th in his fourth full season in the league.

San Diego (2-1-2) halved its deficit in the 27th minute when Luca de la Torre used an assist from Onni Valakari to score his first career goal 13 minutes after he was tagged with a yellow card in his fifth appearance — all starts. It was the second assist for Valakari in his first start and fifth appearance.

Stuver saved three shots for Austin.

CJ dos Santos had three saves for San Diego. He allowed two goals with two clean sheets in first four starts for the newcomers. He allowed five goals in two starts a season apart for Inter Miami previously.

San Diego returns home to play Los Angeles FC. Austin travels to play St. Louis City on Sunday.

