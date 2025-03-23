Austria’s Lukas Feurstein wins 1st World Cup race in last super-G of season on new Sun Valley course

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Lukas Feurstein led a 1-2 Austrian finish in the final super-G race of the season on Sunday at the World Cup finals.

Feurstein’s first World Cup victory came on the new and steep Sun Valley course. The 23-year-old finished in 1 minute, 10.96 seconds to hold off teammate Raphael Haaser by 0.19 seconds. Franjo von Allmen of Switzerland finished third.

Swiss racer Marco Odermatt made sure there was no drama by locking up the season-long discipline title ahead of the World Cup finals. He finished 215 points in front of fellow Swiss racer Stefan Rogentin. Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria wound up third — 219 points back — in the super-G standings.

The 27-year-old Odermatt turned in quite a season ahead of the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics. Not only did he win his fourth straight overall title, he also captured crystal globes in the giant slalom, downhill and super-G.

