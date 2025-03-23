Boston brings losing streak into game against Los Angeles

Boston Bruins (30-32-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (38-21-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -236, Bruins +194; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins head into the matchup against the Los Angeles Kings after losing five games in a row.

Los Angeles is 24-3-4 in home games and 38-21-9 overall. The Kings have a +23 scoring differential, with 195 total goals scored and 172 given up.

Boston is 30-32-9 overall and 11-20-3 on the road. The Bruins serve 10.2 penalty minutes per game to rank second in league play.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Bruins won 2-1 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Warren Foegele has scored 19 goals with 19 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 34 goals and 50 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has scored five goals with one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-2-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Bruins: 2-7-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.3 assists, three penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press