Anaheim faces Carolina in a non-conference matchup

Carolina Hurricanes (42-23-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (30-31-8, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -211, Ducks +176; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks and the Carolina Hurricanes square off in a non-conference matchup.

Anaheim is 16-15-2 in home games and 30-31-8 overall. The Ducks have given up 214 goals while scoring 183 for a -31 scoring differential.

Carolina has a 15-16-3 record in road games and a 42-23-4 record overall. The Hurricanes have scored 222 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 3-2 in overtime. Cutter Gauthier scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason McTavish has scored 18 goals with 25 assists for the Ducks. Alex Killorn has five goals over the last 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 27 goals and 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press