Cloudy
56.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Day
Sponsored By:

Freese makes five saves for NYCFC in scoreless draw with Columbus

Sponsored by:
By AP News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matt Freese made five saves for New York City FC in a scoreless draw with the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Columbus (2-0-3) controlled play but could not break through against Freese. The Crew led in possession 76%-24%, fired 24 shots to NYC’s five and had five shots on goal to none for NYC.

New York City FC remains winless on the road and is 2-1-2 overall.

Columbus holds a 10-6-8 record against New York City FC in regular season play.

The last meeting came on Aug. 31, 2024, where the Black & Gold earned a 4-2 victory.

Columbus goes to DC United on Saturday.

NYCFC is at Atlanta on Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 