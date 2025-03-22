Brignone, Odermatt win season-long downhill titles after wind cancels races at World Cup finals View Photo

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (AP) — Italian ski racer Federica Brignone and Marco Odermatt of Switzerland earned season-long downhill titles Saturday after the races at World Cup finals were canceled due to high wind.

The events were delayed several times throughout the day — first by early morning snow conditions and later because of the gusty conditions along the course. The sun was shining when the announcement was made and a big crowd gathered at the finish line.

Neither race will be made up, meaning Odermatt captures his second straight downhill discipline crown and Brignone the first of her career in the event. Brignone also officially locks up the women’s overall title, which was already a foregone conclusion. She led Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland by a 382-point margin heading into the weekend.

“I’ve been working really hard to get better in downhill, to win a race, but to win the World Cup was just something really unexpected,” Brignone said. “This is just amazing. I mean, the season has been crazy.”

Good thing she bought a plane ticket to Sun Valley for her mom, former ski racer Maria Rosa Quario. The venue was playing host to a World Cup event for the first time since 1977.

“Before Christmas,” she said, “I would like to come to Sun Valley, because it’s a place that I’ve never seen in the World Cup. But I will come only if you play for something big. For a Christmas present, I give her the plane tickets. I was like, ‘OK, this is valuable for a plane ticket to Sun Valley,’ and I hope to play for something big.”

Later in the finals, her mother will see her earn another trophy when the overall award is presented. The spots to join Brignone on the podium are still up in the air. Gut-Behrami is currently in second and Brignone’s Italian teammate Sofia Goggia third.

The women’s downhill was setting up to be quite a showdown, too, with Brignone entering the World Cup finals with a 16-point lead over Cornelia Huetter of Austria in the discipline and a 34-point margin over Goggia.

“I’m a little bit sad,” said Huetter, who was the defending World Cup downhill champion. “But all in all, I’m also really happy with my whole downhill season. It was amazing. I think I’ve not lost today the globe, but I lost in January where I was a little bit ill and also struggled with my mindset and everything.”

Odermatt had already secured his fourth straight overall crown before World Cup finals. In the downhill standings, he had an 83-point lead over Swiss teammate Franjo von Allmen. Another teammate, Alexis Monney, was third in the downhill standings for a Swiss podium sweep.

“It’s just fun to ski fast, to win races,” said Odermatt, who’s already clinched the super-G and giant slalom titles this season. “This is what motivates me to continue pushing — to try to stay ahead of my teammates who are pushing really hard.”

There’s a men’s and women’s super-G scheduled for Sunday.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer