Ecuador beats Venezuela to reach 2nd place in South American World Cup qualifying View Photo

Ecuador defeated Venezuela 2-1 and moved into second place in South American World Cup qualifying on Friday, edging close to reaching the tournament once again.

Ecuador started the competition with a three-point deficit due to fielding Byron Castillo, who was actually Colombian and ineligible to play in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

Now, the team is only three points behind leader Argentina.

Enner Valencia, Ecuador’s all-time top goal-scorer, added another two to his tally. He broke through the Venezuelan defense in the 39th minute and scored with a powerful right-footed shot from an acute angle.

In the first minute of the second half, Valencia added the second after a run on the left flank ended in a classy poach over goalkeeper Rafael Romo.

Valencia could have had a third from the spot in the 69th but he missed it.

Jhonder Cádiz scored for Venezuela in injury time.

Venezuela has not won for nine straight games and remains in eighth place. The team still has a chance of qualifying for the first time in history.

Later on Friday, World Cup winner Argentina was taking on third-placed Uruguay.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

BUENOS AIRES