Bruins come into matchup against the Sharks on losing streak

Boston Bruins (30-31-9, in the Atlantic Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-42-9, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins are looking to break their four-game slide with a win against the San Jose Sharks.

San Jose has an 18-42-9 record overall and a 10-22-2 record in home games. The Sharks have allowed 254 goals while scoring 178 for a -76 scoring differential.

Boston has a 30-31-9 record overall and an 11-19-3 record in road games. The Bruins serve 10.2 penalty minutes per game to rank second in the league.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Bruins won 6-3 in the last meeting. Charlie Coyle led the Bruins with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Eklund has scored 15 goals with 35 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Zacha has 14 goals and 28 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Bruins: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press