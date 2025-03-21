Hurricanes take win streak into matchup with the Kings

Carolina Hurricanes (42-22-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (37-21-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Los Angeles Kings seeking to continue an eight-game win streak.

Los Angeles has a 37-21-9 record overall and a 23-3-4 record in home games. The Kings have a +18 scoring differential, with 188 total goals scored and 170 given up.

Carolina has a 42-22-4 record overall and a 15-15-3 record in road games. The Hurricanes have a 20-8-1 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Kings won 4-2 in the previous meeting. Kevin Fiala led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has scored 28 goals with 27 assists for the Kings. Fiala has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 27 goals and 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Martin Necas has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-3-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press