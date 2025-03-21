Sporting Kansas City seeks first victory of the season, hosts Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC (2-2-0) vs. Sporting Kansas City (0-3-1)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: LAFC +152, Sporting Kansas City +162, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City looks for its first victory of the season when it hosts Los Angeles FC.

Sporting KC finished 8-19-7 overall and 6-7-4 at home a season ago. Sporting KC averaged 1.5 goals on 4.3 shots on goal per game a season ago.

LAFC finished 19-8-7 overall and 8-7-3 on the road in the 2024 season. LAFC scored 63 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 43.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Jansen Miller (injured), Andrew Brody (injured), Khiry Shelton (injured), Tim Leibold (injured).

LAFC: Lorenzo Dellavalle (injured), Marlon (injured), Olivier Giroud (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press