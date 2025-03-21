Raúl Jiménez’s brace sends Mexico past Canada 2-0, into the CONCACAF Nations League final vs Panama View Photo

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Raúl Jiménez scored in the opening minute and again in the 75th, lifting Mexico into the CONCACAF Nations League final with a 2-0 victory over Canada on Thursday night.

Jiménez, a 33-year-old Fulham striker, scored his 36th and 37th international goals to thrill a stadium packed with fans of El Tri, welcomed as the home team whenever it plays in Southern California.

Mexico will face Panama on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium for the chance to become the first winner of this tournament other than the host U.S.

Panama opened the semifinals with a dramatic 1-0 victory over the Americans, who won the first three editions of this tournament.

After beating Honduras last November in the Nations League quarterfinals, Mexico has won back-to-back matches for the first time since its run to the 2023 Gold Cup title. El Tri won that trophy at SoFi Stadium, with Santi Giménez’s late goal beating Panama 1-0 in the final.

Mexico is back in form overall after a strong performance against Canada, which managed just one shot on target.

“We were a team today,” Giménez said. “We were a family, and we’re very happy to be in the final. I think this Cup, we’re coming to win it.”

Coach Javier Aguirre used both of his most dangerous offensive players simultaneously, playing Jiménez at center forward and Giménez on the right side of the front line while deploying Alexis Vega on the left. The strategy worked against Canada.

“For me, it’s an honor to play with Raúl,” said Giménez, who plays for AC Milan. “I think he’s a great striker. I need to learn a lot (from) him. We have a special connection because we’re strikers that are doing well in the club. Of course, we haven’t played in the club with two strikers, but it was nice. I’m really happy.”

Canada will face the struggling Americans in the third-place match Sunday in the latest international sporting competition between neighbors put at odds by President Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric and tariff war. The 4 Nations hockey tournament earlier this winter featured Canadian fans booing the U.S. national anthem.

“I thought that our guys really pushed the game,” Canada coach Jesse Marsch said. “I thought we were organized. We were the aggressor. We were on top of many moments. I thought every guy gave a good performance, and it’s just one of those games where the bounces just don’t really go your way.”

Marsch was also angered by the referee’s decision not to award a penalty in the ninth minute when Derek Cornelius was clipped by Edson Alvarez in the box.

“They believe strongly in the team that they’re becoming, so it was like a knife in the heart to play well, to really do a lot of good things in the game, but then just fall short of the goal,” Marsch said. “That disappointment is hard to shake … but in so many ways it’s just another step where we’re continuing to show our quality, our organization, our intelligence, and now it’s just a little bit of savvy, a little bit of intelligence that the best international teams have.”

After a loud rendition of Mexico’s national anthem, El Tri immediately attacked and then capitalized off a fortunate bounce.

Jiménez got the ball to Roberto Alvarado, whose attempt deflected off a defender and landed in front of Jiménez. He slammed it home, setting off a wild celebration just 57 seconds after kickoff.

Canada, which entered with a six-game unbeaten streak, had a handful of unfulfilled chances in the second half before Jiménez essentially wrapped it up with his brilliant spot kick.

After Giménez won the free kick outside the penalty area, Jiménez curled a screamer over the wall, past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair and into the right corner of Canada’s net, setting off beer-throwing celebrations throughout the stands at the palatial home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer