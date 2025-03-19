Chicago takes losing streak into game against Los Angeles

Los Angeles Kings (36-21-9, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (20-39-9, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks look to stop a five-game skid when they take on the Los Angeles Kings.

Chicago is 20-39-9 overall and 13-16-4 in home games. The Blackhawks have gone 11-18-7 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Los Angeles has a 36-21-9 record overall and a 13-18-5 record on the road. The Kings have a +16 scoring differential, with 185 total goals scored and 169 allowed.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Blackhawks won 5-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Donato has 23 goals and 28 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Adrian Kempe has 28 goals and 27 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Kings: 5-4-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press