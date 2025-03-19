Carolina visits San Jose after Jankowski’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (41-22-4, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (18-41-9, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the San Jose Sharks after Mark Jankowski scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

San Jose has an 18-41-9 record overall and a 10-21-2 record on its home ice. The Sharks have a 7-16-3 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

Carolina has a 14-15-3 record on the road and a 41-22-4 record overall. The Hurricanes are 12-4-2 in games decided by a single goal.

Thursday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Hurricanes won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macklin Celebrini has 21 goals and 29 assists for the Sharks. Will Smith has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Seth Jarvis has 26 goals and 25 assists for the Hurricanes. Sebastian Aho has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2-0, averaging three goals, 4.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press