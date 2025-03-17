Ducks visit the Stars, look to end road losing streak

Anaheim Ducks (29-31-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (42-21-3, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks hit the road against the Dallas Stars looking to stop a three-game road losing streak.

Dallas is 42-21-3 overall and 24-7-1 at home. The Stars have scored 223 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank fifth in the league.

Anaheim has a 13-16-5 record in road games and a 29-31-7 record overall. The Ducks rank seventh in league play with 256 total penalties (averaging 3.8 per game).

The teams match up Tuesday for the third time this season. The Ducks won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 26 goals and 41 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has nine goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 18 goals and 31 assists for the Ducks. Sam Colangelo has scored five goals and added one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press