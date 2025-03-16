St. Louis plays Anaheim after Kyrou’s hat trick

Anaheim Ducks (29-30-7, in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (32-28-7, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues -172, Ducks +144; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Anaheim Ducks after Jordan Kyrou’s hat trick against the Minnesota Wild in the Blues’ 5-1 win.

St. Louis has a 15-14-3 record at home and a 32-28-7 record overall. The Blues have allowed 199 goals while scoring 191 for a -8 scoring differential.

Anaheim is 29-30-7 overall and 13-15-5 in road games. The Ducks have a -28 scoring differential, with 174 total goals scored and 202 allowed.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Blues won 4-3 in the previous matchup. Brayden Schenn led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Thomas has 17 goals and 37 assists for the Blues. Zachary Bolduc has six goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Frank Vatrano has 20 goals and 21 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has scored five goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.9 assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press