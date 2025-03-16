Harris and Bassett each score a goal, Steffen has 12 saves as Rapids beat Earthquakes 2-1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Calvin Harris and Cole Bassett each scored a goal, Zack Steffen had a career-high 12 saves and the Colorado Rapids beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday night.

Harris and Omir Fernández subbed on in the 65th minute, replacing Kévin Cabral and Wayne Frederick, respectively, and made an almost immediate impact. Keegan Rosenberry played a through ball to Fernández, who slipped behind the defense and — as goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Britto, known simply as Daniel, charged off his line — tapped a first-touch pass to Harris for the empty-net finish that gave Colorado (2-0-2) a 2-1 lead in the 71st.

Bassett opened the scoring with his first goal of the season in the 38th minute. Djordje Mihailovic, on the counter-attack, played a ball-in from the left side that was redirected toward the net before it was parried by Daniel as he fell to his knees. Bassett tapped a first-touch finish inside the back post before Steffen could recover.

Cristian “Chicho” Arango scored for San Jose (2-2-0) in first-half stoppage time to make it 1-1. Cristian Espinoza played a corner kick to the center of the area where a sliding Chicho blasted a rising volley into the net.

Frederick, a 20-year-old forward in his second MLS season, made his first career start.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer