Abada, Agyemang each score a goal, Charlotte beats Cincinnati 2-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Liel Abada and Patrick Agyemang each scored their first goal of the season shortly after halftime and Kristijan Kahlina had a career-high eight saves on Saturday night to help Charlotte FC beat FC Cincinnati 2-0.

Abada outraced a pair of Cincinnati defenders to a loose ball and rolled in a shot from the edge of the area to give Charlotte (2-1-1) a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. Agyemang, on the counter-attack, perfectly timed his run onto a ball played ahead by Pep Biel and slipped a shot from the left-center of the area inside the back post to make it 2-0 in the 51st.

Cincinnati (2-2-0) played a man down after Gilberto Flores, who was shown a yellow card in the 45th minute, was shown a red card in the 83rd. Team captain Miles Robinson went off with an injury and was replaced by Teenage Hadebe in the 30th minute.

Roman Celentano had three saves for Cincinnati.

