American forward Haji Wright’s first hat trick in England leads Coventry over Sunderland 3-0

American forward Haji Wright scored his first hat trick in English soccer, helping Coventry to a 3-0 win over Sunderland on Saturday in the second tier League Championship.

A 26-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 21st minute, then converted a penalty kick in the 29th after he was fouled by Chris Mepham. Wright scored in the 73rd for his 10th goal in 19 league matches this season.

Wright returned March 1 from an ankle injury that had sidelined him since Nov. 9. Because he still was regaining fitness, he was not selected for upcoming U.S. matches in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Wright scored the U.S. goal in the second-round loss to the Netherlands at the 2022 World Cup.

