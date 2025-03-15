Los Angeles aims to keep win streak alive, hosts Nashville

Nashville Predators (25-32-7, in the Central Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (35-20-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -219, Predators +180; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings will try to keep a four-game win streak going when they host the Nashville Predators.

Los Angeles has gone 22-3-4 in home games and 35-20-9 overall. The Kings have a 15-4-1 record when scoring a power-play goal.

Nashville is 8-21-4 in road games and 25-32-7 overall. The Predators have conceded 211 goals while scoring 169 for a -42 scoring differential.

The matchup Saturday is the third time these teams play this season. The Predators won 3-2 in overtime in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has scored 16 goals with 37 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 16 goals and 25 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.5 goals, four assists, four penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press