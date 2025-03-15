LA Galaxy bring losing streak into matchup with the Portland Timbers

LA Galaxy (0-3-0) vs. Portland Timbers (1-2-0)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 4:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland +129, Los Angeles +183, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy aim to end a three-game losing streak with a victory over the Portland Timbers.

The Timbers put together a 12-11-11 record overall in the 2024 season while finishing 9-3-5 in home games. The Timbers scored 65 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 56.

The Galaxy went 19-8-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road in the 2024 season. The Galaxy scored 68 goals and had a goal differential of +19 last season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Timbers: Juan David Mosquera Lopez (injured), Santiago Moreno (injured), Miguel Araujo (injured), Jonathan Rodriguez (injured), Maxime Crepeau (injured), Dario Zuparic (injured).

Galaxy: Lucas Sanabria (injured), Mauricio Cuevas (injured), Matheus Nascimento de Paula (injured), Joseph Paintsil (injured), Riqui Puig (injured), Miki Yamane (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press