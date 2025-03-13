2024 MVP Temwa Chawinga is among the NWSL players to watch this season

There’s been lots of turnover among National Women’s Soccer League teams this season, with a couple of marquee players bolting for Europe, a few notable retirements and some dramatic trades.

San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma went to Chelsea for a record $1.1 million transfer fee. Fellow defender and U.S. national team player Jenna Nighswonger headed to Arsenal after two seasons with Gotham FC.

Within the league, Jaedyn Shaw was traded from the Wave to the North Carolina Courage, and Lynn Biyendolo, formerly Williams, went from Gotham to the Seattle Reign.

There have been some notable retirements since last season, too, including Portland Thorns defender Becky Sauerbrunn and Houston Dash forward Yuki Nagasato.

Olympic gold medalist Sophia Wilson, whose maiden name is Smith, announced that she is expecting her first child and won’t play this season for Portland.

Despite the departures, there are plenty of players to keep an eye on this season in the NWSL.

Temwa Chawinga, Kansas City Current

In Chawinga’s first NWSL season last year, she was named the league’s most valuable player. A Malawi native, she led the league with an NWSL single-season record of 20 goals to also win the Golden Boot award. She set an NWSL record with an eight-game scoring streak and became the first player to score against all the league’s other teams in a single season.

Barbra Banda, Orlando Pride

Banda scored in the 37th minute to give the Orlando Pride a 1-0 win the league championship game against the Washington Spirit last season. Banda earned the championship MVP award and became the first player in the NWSL to score in each round of the playoffs. She finished the season with 13 goals for the Pride. Banda, who also plays for the Zambian national team, was named the BBC’s player of the year.

Marta, Orlando Pride

The Brazilian great has played for the Pride since 2017 and captained the team last season to both the NWSL Shield and the league championship. She has 42 goals in 128 career appearances with the Pride. Last season was one of her best, with 11 goals in all competitions. A six-time world player of the year, the 38-year-old Marta in January signed an extension that will keep her with the Pride through the 2026 season.

Trinity Rodman, Washington Spirit

Toward the end of last season she was hampered by a lower back injury but Rodman still finished with eight goals and six assists. She’s been with the Spirit since 2021. Rodman has established a role on the U.S. women’s national team and was part of the trio — along with Sophia (Smith) Wilson and Mallory Swanson — dubbed “Triple Espresso” at the Paris Olympics. The United States won the gold medal and Rodman scored three goals during the tournament.

Lynn Biyendolo, Seattle Reign

Formerly known by her maiden name of Williams, Biyendolo was traded from Gotham FC to the Reign in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Biyendolo is the NWSL’s all-time leading scorer with 80 goals after surpassing Sam Kerr (77) last season. She has played on four NWSL championship teams. She is also a regular on the U.S. women’s national team and was on the squad that won the gold medal at last year’s Paris Olympics.

Jaedyn Shaw, North Carolina Courage

The 20-year-old midfielder played in her first game with the Wave when she was 17 and appeared in 52 games with 13 goals before her offseason trade to the Courage. Shaw has made 21 appearances with the national team, scoring eight goals, and was named the U.S. Young Player of the Year for 2022. She was on the roster for the United States at last year’s Paris Olympics but was limited because of a leg injury.

Christen Press, Angel City

Press, Angel City’s first-ever signing ahead of its inaugural 2022 campaign, signed a one-year deal as a free agent for this season after returning from a serious knee injury. Press scored two goals in eight games in her Angel City debut before tearing the ACL in her right knee. After four surgeries, she played in nine games for the club last season. The 36-year-old forward was on the U.S. national team that won the Women’s World Cup in 2015 and 2019.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Soccer Writer