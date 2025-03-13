Predators visit the Ducks on 4-game win streak

Nashville Predators (25-32-7, in the Central Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (28-30-7, in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators are looking to keep their four-game win streak alive when they visit the Anaheim Ducks.

Anaheim has a 28-30-7 record overall and a 15-15-2 record on its home ice. The Ducks have a 25-3-3 record when scoring three or more goals.

Nashville has a 25-32-7 record overall and an 8-20-4 record on the road. The Predators have a 9-17-2 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Ducks won the last matchup 5-2. Mason McTavish scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Troy Terry has scored 17 goals with 31 assists for the Ducks. McTavish has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Filip Forsberg has 25 goals and 34 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has five goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 3-6-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.2 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Predators: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Ducks: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press