Sharks bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (20-36-9, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (17-40-9, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks look to end a three-game slide when they play the Chicago Blackhawks.

San Jose has a 9-20-2 record at home and a 17-40-9 record overall. The Sharks are ninth in the league with 246 total penalties (averaging 3.7 per game).

Chicago has a 7-21-5 record in road games and a 20-36-9 record overall. The Blackhawks have a -48 scoring differential, with 177 total goals scored and 225 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Sharks won 3-2 in the last meeting. Will Smith led the Sharks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 24 goals and 18 assists for the Sharks. William Eklund has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Ryan Donato has 23 goals and 25 assists for the Blackhawks. Ilya Mikheyev has scored four goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, five assists, 4.5 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press