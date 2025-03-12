Kings play the Capitals on 3-game winning streak

Washington Capitals (43-14-8, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (34-20-9, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings come into a matchup against the Washington Capitals as winners of three games in a row.

Los Angeles is 34-20-9 overall and 21-3-4 in home games. The Kings have a 14-4-1 record in games they score one or more power-play goals.

Washington is 43-14-8 overall and 22-7-2 in road games. The Capitals have allowed 168 goals while scoring 238 for a +70 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season. The Capitals won 3-1 in the last meeting. Aliaksei Protas led the Capitals with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Fiala has 24 goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Trevor Moore has five goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Alexander Ovechkin has 33 goals and 20 assists for the Capitals. Protas has scored six goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, three penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Capitals: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.5 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Capitals: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press