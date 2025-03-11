CalHOPE Courage Award winners Glenn, Marin find their way on college teams after accident, loss

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — After a redshirt year to begin his collegiate soccer career at Santa Clara, goalkeeper Eddy Marin finally made his debut on the field in a starting role and had four saves against Stanford in October 2023.

Including stopping a penalty kick.

That ended up being his only game of the season.

Just nine days later, Marin suffered a life-threatening scooter accident when he was struck by a car on his way to go study. That left him unconscious for more than a week, and then once he was awake he faced lost vision in his right eye and hearing loss in his left ear, a broken wrist and an aneurysm that needed surgery — the first of six procedures he would require during the coming months.

He’s back now, medically cleared and training for the fall season.

Marin is a recipient of CalHOPE Courage Award for February along with Long Beach State senior beach and indoor volleyball player Natalie Glenn, who continued to pursue and accomplish her goals on and off the court after her father — former NFL wide receiver Terry Glenn — died in a car accident during her sophomore year at Carroll High School in Southlake, Texas.

Marin is scheduled to receive his award during an on-field presentation Saturday at a San Jose Earthquakes game against Colorado at PayPal Park, while Glenn was recognized during a recent team practice.

While still working through a long recovery from the accident and terrifying aftermath both physically and emotionally, Marin returned to school for the winter quarter and remained involved with the team despite continued medical challenges that sidelined him for the 2024 season.

“This experience has tested me in every way, but my faith and the people around me have carried me through,” Marin said. “I share my story to inspire others, because miracles do happen.”

Glenn had her own personal challenges to overcome while dealing with immense grief.

Devastated from the shocking and sudden loss of her dad, she fought depression and turned to not only years of counseling but also the support from her mother, siblings, friends and everyone in her volleyball circle to find her way again.

Glenn knows that being on the volleyball court is where she belongs to honor her dad — and she and her siblings now wear No. 83 on their jerseys representing the number he wore during his playing days with the Cowboys and Ohio State.

“Therapy taught me the power of opening up and accepting help,” Natalie Glenn said. “Since my father was a public figure known by many people, I decided to share my story, so others know they don’t have to struggle in silence. There’s strength in seeking support and letting people in.”

The CalHOPE Courage Award is presented by the College Sports Communicators, in association with The Associated Press; CalHOPE, the Department of Health Care Services’ crisis counseling and support resource; and the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Mental Well-Being.

The Governor’s Council sponsors this awards program for student-athletes who have overcome personal challenges to triumph in their sport. A donation will be made to support mental health at the recipients’ universities.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports