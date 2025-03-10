Guimaraes goal lifts Newcastle past West Ham in League Cup final warmup View Photo

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle warmed up for the English League Cup final by laboring past West Ham 1-0 in the Premier League on Monday.

Saudi-owned Newcastle will return to London to face Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday, seeking its first domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup.

However, Eddie Howe’s men will doubtlessly need more penetration if they are to beat an in-form Liverpool.

Newcastle rose three places into sixth in the Premier League but it was a lackluster performance in a stuffy encounter that provided few moments of excitement.

The only goal came from Bruno Guimaraes in the 63rd minute. Harvey Barnes lofted a ball into the six-yard box and the Newcastle captain got the slightest of touches to take it past the goalkeeper.

Guimaraes said all focus will turn to Wembley as Newcastle prepares for a potentially historic occasion.

“It is massive for the club’s history and we want to be part of it,” the Brazilian said. “We know we’re going to play against one of the best teams.

“I believe that we can win. In a final anything can happen. I believe our fans can make the difference for us. We want to make history for this club. It is a long time for the fans without a trophy.”

West Ham, meanwhile, lamented a loss that robbed it of its first hat trick of wins since December 2023. It sits 16th in the 20-team Premier League.

“We started both halves very well, it was a tight game, and we’re disappointed with the goal,” Hammers boss Graham Potter said. “I felt for the players because they gave everything — not enough to win the game but enough to get something from it.”

